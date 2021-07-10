Renault has confirmed that a production version of the funky ‘5’ electric vehicle concept will go on sale, along with a revival of the ‘4’.

The French firm created a buzz at the start of the year when it revealed a futuristic-looking electric vehicle concept inspired by the iconic 5 hatchback.

Now the model has been confirmed for production as one of seven new electric vehicles coming from Renault by 2025.

Company CEO Luca de Meo confirmed the news, as well as revealing plans to revive the 4 nameplate as a small electric vehicle that will share parts with the 5. This model will be known as ‘4ever’.

