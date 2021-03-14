During the sales event, Renault and Dacia will be offering on the spot test drives and amazing new-vehicle prices.

You may also pre-order your all-new Dacia Sandero or all-new Dacia Stepway, coming out later this year! Both are now available with an automatic transmission.

Renault Clio

The formula has become very familiar – and very successful – over the last 30 years. The Clio V is built on Renault’s new CMF-B platform, which has been designed to incorporate the safety systems and connectivity. Boasting the C-Shaped signature full LED lighting and chrome finishes, it surely maintained a dynamic profile. These are just a few factors that led the Clio to be named Supermini of the Year 2020. The Clio boasts high quality in-car technology, impressive cabin space and segment leading luggage capacity (with the rear seats up, volume capacity of 391-litres!). Featuring a more compact design to free up space and integrating more in-car technologies, the Clio’s all-new “Smart Cockpit” whose emblematic piece is a large 9.3-inch multimedia screen (available on R.S Line trim level), it provides resolutely modern ergonomics for a more immersive driving experience. For fuel wise drivers, the Clio is now offered with a hybrid powertrain. The Renault Clio, previously €14,900, is available from €12,350 (inclusive of scrappage scheme) throughout Renault’s Sales event or €196 monthly with a 25 per cent deposit.

Renault Clio Powertrains: SCe65, TCe90, TCe90 CVT and E-Tech Hybrid 140

All-new Renault Captur

The all-new Captur sits on the same CMF-B platform as the latest Clio and it’s 110mm longer, 19mm wider and 17mm taller than the original model. A wider grille and LED lights (front and rear) has developed the Captur into a more impressive figure on the road. Basing it on the new Clio has transformed the driving experience, too. The steering is precise and gives you that extra confidence to place the car accurately on a narrow road, while the soft suspension makes the Captur much more relaxed to drive. Inside, the influence of the new Clio is inescapable, the use of soft-touch plastics throughout the interior makes the Captur a class-leader. One enjoys the 4.2-inch digital display within the instrument cluster which is teamed with a seven-inch colour touchscreen as standard on the entry model. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is also standard, along with the 17-inch Nymphea flex wheels, hands-free key card, Bluetooth, DAB radio, USB ports and a 12V charging socket.

The all-new Captur is also available in plug-in hybrid. Developed and patented by Renault engineering, E-TECH hybrid technology combines two electric motors, a petrol engine and an ingenious transmission inspired from Renault’s Formula 1 engine, without a clutch or synchroniser.

The all-new Captur, previously €19,900, is available from €17,700 (inclusive of scrappage scheme) throughout Renault’s Sales Event or €273 monthly with a 25 per cent deposit.

All-new Renault Captur Powertrains: TCe90, TCe140, TCe140 Auto and E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid 160

Renault Zoe

Renault Zoe phase 2 has remained an award winner – most recently claiming the trophy as ‘Best Small Electric Car for Value 2021’ – which explains why it also remained Europe’s best-selling electric car in 2020! The exterior has been defined and matured. Whilst on the inside, Renault have revamped it all to new, with a big portrait touchscreen and more soft-touch points. Besides the look of the vehicle, Renault has introduced their new electronic “e-shifter” gear lever, complimented with an automatic parking brake with Auto-Hold function and LED lighting that increases visibility by 75 per cent. Furthermore, the larger 52kWh battery pack provides a drive range of up to 395km!

The Renault Zoe, previously €25,000*, is available from €22,600* (*inclusive of electric grant & scrappage scheme) throughout Renault’s Sales event or €432 monthly with a 25 per cent deposit. Price includes a Free Home Wall Box.

New Renault Megane and new Megane Sports Tourer

With its distinctive signature LED lighting, expressive lines, and immaculate finishing, new Megane fully embraces its modern and elegant style. Illuminate the road ahead! Full LED Pure Vision lights improve visibility so that you can drive safely at night. Both the driver and passengers are set for an incredible journey, New MEGANE offers you a unique space and cockpit that combines comfort, sophistication, and technology. Optimise your everyday driving with Renault’s technology: Renault EASY DRIVE driving assistance, Easy Link on-board multimedia system, MULTI-SENSE settings, and more.

New Megane Sport Tourer is now available as a plug-in hybrid!

Efficient and dynamic. Combining two electric motors, a 9.8 kWh battery and a 1.6L petrol engine, it delivers 160 hp, 217.3 mpg and 30 miles of EV only range, allowing for day-to-day electric driving.

Charge every day at home from your home wall box, at work or at one of the public charging points, generating zero tailpipe emissions for the majority of journeys. On longer trips, new Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech Hybrid will run on both the petrol engine and electric motors, offering outstanding flexibility.

New Megane, previously €22,700, is available from €19,900 (inclusive of scrappage scheme) throughout Renault’s Sales Event or €305 monthly with a 25 per cent deposit.

Renault Kadjar

The Renault SUV is back with its adventurous look and powerful design. On the road, the new front grille, redesigned bumpers, shark fin antenna, LED signature lighting and 19-inch alloy wheel rims make Kadjar stand out from the rest. Onboard, the leather interior and high-quality finish catch the eye from the first glance.

Kadjar, previously €23,400, is available from €20,600 (inclusive of scrappage scheme) throughout Renault’s Sales Event or €315 monthly with a 25 per cent deposit.

Renault Light Commercial Vehicles

Depending on your business needs you can select from our Renault Kangoo, Renault Trafic or the bigger and bolder Renault Master. All Renault vans are available at different lengths and either as a panel or crew van. The Kangoo and Master are also offered as 100 per cent electric powertrains.

Dacia Duster

In terms of sheer value, the second-generation Dacia Duster is very much in a class of its own. The car’s design underlines the Duster’s SUV pedigree thanks to its modern, robust, and particularly assertive styling. The muscular front and rear ends appear wider, and the car’s lines are more horizontal with a higher belt line.

Duster hosts’ equipment such as: multi-view camera, blind spot warning, curtain airbags, automatic air conditioning, hands-free key card and automatic head lights. Two trims are available for the Dacia Duster: Comfort being the entry level trim and the Prestige being the full loaded trim.

Duster, previously €19,500, is available from a shockingly affordable €14,600 (inclusive of scrappage scheme) throughout Dacia’s Sales Event or €234 monthly with a 25 per cent deposit.

All-new Dacia Sandero

Totally redesigned from the ground up, giving you more for less! With new LED Y-shaped headlights, hill start assists, and emergency brake assist all as standard, essentials were redefined. Generous boot and interior space give you plenty of storage room, making your day to day much more stress free.

Both all-new Dacia Sandero and all-new Dacia Sandero Stepway are now available with a new CVT gearbox for a new two-pedal offering (automatic), as well as the ECO-G petrol/LPG bi-fuel system, a simple, reliable, and economical solution.

The all-new Sandero has already established itself as the “Good Deal” of the year 2020 at the Automobile Awards! and named ‘Car of the Year’ at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2021.

All-new Sandero is available to pre-order! Starting from €12,190 inclusive of scrappage scheme, throughout Dacia’s Sales Event.

All-new Dacia Stepway

The all-new Stepway features rugged SUV styling with a raised driving position. Further to the new equipment introduced on Dacia Sandero, the New Dacia Sandero Stepway offers swivelling 90degree roof bars as standard – so you can basically carry anything up to 80kg! Convenience!

A more comfortable driving position is possible thanks to a new seat design and multiple seat and steering wheel adjustments for greater personalisation. On the entry trim level Dacia is offering a new Media Control system that allows users to manage radio, telecommunications, and navigation directly from their smartphone which is mounted on a special bracket at the top of the dashboard.

All-New Stepway is available to pre-order! Starting from €14,190 inclusive of scrappage scheme, throughout Dacia’s Sales Event.

Dacia Logan MCV

With impressive boot capacity and ample interior space for five adults, the Dacia Logan MCV offers plenty of versatility for the entire family. Its 60:40 split folding rear bench seat allows you to transport long or bulky items and organise the space to suit your needs.

The Dacia Logan MCV is available from €16,000 throughout Dacia’s sales event – until stocks last.

Auto Sales Ltd is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our clients and staff. Our operations will continue as usual, while always ensuring the well being of our staff and valued customers. For any enquires kindly contact us on +356 21433601, info@autosales.com.mt or by visiting our Kind’s Renault and Dacia showrooms in either Lija, Malta or Xewkija, Gozo. Prefer virtual? We’re also offering Facebook Live chats!