The board of French auto giant Renault today named Luca de Meo, a former Volkswagen director and head of its Spanish brand Seat, as chief executive after a year of turmoil sparked by the arrest of Carlos Ghosn.

The Italian will take up the post on July 1. Chief financial officer Clotilde Delbos, who has been standing in as CEO since October, will take over as deputy director general on the same date.