Renault’s retro-inspired 5 E-Tech will bring a range of up to 248 miles and utilise an ultra-compact bodystyle when a production-ready version is unveiled early next year.

Measuring in at 3.92m long, it’s considerably shorter than Renault’s Clio which measures in at 4.05m. It’s thanks to a new AmpR Small platform which helps to create an extremely compact body structure, while new multi-link rear suspension aims to ensure that the 5 can deliver ‘excellent stability and roadholding’, according to Renault.

Due to be officially unveiled on February 26 at the Geneva Motor Show, the 5 E-Tech will use a 52kWh battery enabling a range of up to 248 miles from a single charge. It has just revealed a series of teaser images showcasing the upcoming model’s design, including the eye-catching headlights which hark back to the classic original.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com