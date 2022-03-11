Renault has released the Austral with a bold exterior design and a range of electrified powertrains.

Acting as a replacement for the popular Kadjar, the Austral has been given a striking design as well as a high-tech interior. It’s also based on the Alliance’s new CMF-CD platform, which has been developed alongside partners Mitsubishi and Nissan.

Only hybrid powertrains will be available with the Austral. The first uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is linked with an electric motor, with outputs of either 157 or 196bhp available. Renault claims that it’ll emit just 105g/km CO 2 , too.

There’s also a mild hybrid version of that same engine, which links the petrol motor with a 48-volt battery and belt-integrated starter-generator, which helps to take some of the strain off the engine when accelerating.

