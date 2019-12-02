In 2013, Groupe Renault introduced the first generation Renault Captur to the world and although met with excitement and a serious amount of user comfort, the masterminds behind the small SUV knew they wanted to boost the model to the all-new 2020 version. Think of the style, specs, comfort, design and technical features of the 2013 and 2017 models and expect even better results on each front.

The second generation Renault Captur might be 100 per cent new, but it’s also 100 per cent Captur, with its urban style, streamlined shapes and iconic coloured roof that attract plenty of approving nods.

The exterior of the car is as smooth as its drive and features a chrome frame where a lower black belt and body belt call for attention – the C-shaped led lights found at the rear and front of the car are typical of Renault’s new styling and create quite the effect when cruising along after sunset. The rear of the SUV is decked out with marked shoulders that intensify the athletic vibe of the car while the tilted roof boost the dynamic element the designers where looking for.

This new and improved B-SUV is 19mm wider, 110mm longer and 17mm taller than the previous model, elevating the vehicle that little bit more for improved comfort, a quality also improved by the width and length of the car. Towards the front of the new Captur, you will notice that the 18-inch wheels are encased in an aerodynamic wheel arch panel which boosts the car’s speed and agility with serious air intake over the front wheels.

The changes continue on the inside. High-quality material that elevates the physical experience in the car immediately captures your attention and inspires a sense of control – the panels are divided into a horizontal-linear pattern that runs along the entire dashboard. The 10.2-inch display screen is equipped with full cruising specifics and full GPS information for improved route control. The smart screen situated at the centre of the dashboard is slightly curved for enhanced user experience and has a flush finish to keep in tune with the modern design. This device is also compatible with Android and Apple devices for full screen mirroring – it was also classed as a Best in Class feature for modern vehicle technology. The seven or 9.3-inch smart display is fully customisable with Car Play and Android Auto, features a Google search function, comes with a free navigation update for three years and can all be controlled from the My Renault App.

The perks in specs do not fall short, with the most stunning feature being the flying console in the cockpit that can be found in the automatic models of the range. The auto gearbox frees up room in the car for a wireless charging dock that besides serving its purpose looks cool and sleek. The E-Tech version is planned to hit the road from 2020, to provide a new driving experience with its smooth take to the road, silent drive, eco-conscious electrics and dynamic responsive qualities of the car. Tucked away under the back seats, this technological advancement, first plug-in hybrid model within Groupe Renault is slim and compact and in no way robs the setting area of space and comfort. The Hybrid models reaches 48km in distance and takes up to five hours to charge, generating power as you drive.

In fact, the increase in dimensions has allowed for wider seat spacing, depth and comfort, and also caters for a maximum capacity of 536 litres of storage when the back seats are pushed forward - a feature that also scored the Best in Class award.

If more legroom for your back-seat-passengers is required, reduce the boot size to 422 litres – still ample room to work with. Storage in the car is bountiful, with many scattered storage spots for water bottles, a deep slide-out glove compartment and little nooks situated USB ports.The new Captur is also embellished with a nine-speaker Bose system, making for the perfect soundtrack to its cruise-controlled drive.

The Captur’s technology and safety systems have also been boosted, with an active emergency brake system, blind spot warning and lane keep/departure assist. This system is also equipped with traffic sign recognition for safer driving as well as a highway and traffic jam companion for less time stuck in traffic.

The 2020 Renault Captur lives by its motto to #CaptureYourAdventure with 18 combinations for customisation when it comes to interior, eight ambient lighting options and 90 exterior configurations. All that’s left to do is buckle up, sit back and cruise along.