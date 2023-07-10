A €1.2 million renewable energy fund based in Malta has had its licence cancelled by the financial regulator over a raft of breaches.

The Nova Renewable Energy Fund had its licence officially withdrawn in June by the MFSA over its failure to submit audited accounts since 2018.

It also failed to appoint a compliance officer and a money-laundering reporting officer, according to a notice on the MFSA’s website.

Furthermore, the MFSA said the fund failed to cooperate with it and provide the necessary information.

The breaches highlighted by the MFSA also included a failure to appoint an auditor as well as failing to settle its supervisory fee dues.

On May 16, the MFSA said it decided to proceed with cancelling the fund’s collective investment licence.

It further directed the Nova Renewable Energy Fund to change its name and remove any reference to licensable activities in its corporate documents.

No appeal to the decision was filed by the fund.

The fund’s two directors are listed as Spanish nationals Juan Jose Delgado Arranz and Miguel Angel Zavala Moscoso.

Nova Renewable’s last available financial statements indicated assets of €1.2m. The statements said the fund would be winding up its operations “in a systematic manner”.

The two directors appear to have abandoned the Malta operation, according to corporate filings.

PwC, the fund’s former auditors, resigned as its auditor in September 2020.

In a note filed with the Malta Business Registry, PwC said that the letter of resignation sent to the fund’s registered address in Malta had been returned with a note saying: “lost contact with client”.

PwC said it subsequently sent a scanned copy of its resignation letter directly to the fund’s two directors.