The Environment and Resources Authority has approved the renewal of the Industrial Pollution Prevention and Control permit for the Marsa Power Station operated by Enemalta.

The permit was approved during a public meeting on Friday.

In a statement, the ERA said the application process included consultation with a number of statutory consultees as well as a public consultation as required by IPPC regulations on pollutant emissions from industrial operations.

Following the decommissioning and dismantling of a large part of the operations at this installation, the IPPC permit covers the continued operation of the remaining gas turbine and its associated diesel tank.

The remaining turbine is kept on stand-by and only used for emergency purposes and a brief monthly start-up for maintenance purposes.

The permit takes into account the holistic environmental performance of the plant and ascertains that operations are undertaken in line with best available techniques for such operations.

Most of the old Marsa power plant, built in 1953, was torn down upon completion of the Electrogas power station.

The remaining Marsa turbine, which runs on gasoil, was called upon last year while the interconnector spent several months offline due to damage. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has since announced plans to build a second interconnector with Sicily.

The €170 million project is expected to be completed by 2025.

All public consultation documents are available on the ERA website.