A reception ward at Mt Carmel mental health hospital has been renovated in a project costing €880,000.

The ward was inaugurated on Monday by Health Minister Chris Fearne, who said the project included structural works and the installation of new specialised equipment and secure furniture.

Another two renovated wards were inaugurated over the past 24 months and works are continuing in other parts of the hospital, the minister said.

The reception ward caters for patients being admitted for acute care for the first time, and others being re-admitted after more than a year. It currently has 13 patients.

Fearne underscored the importance being given to the mental health sector, including through community services. He said there were now more mental health patients receiving treatment in the community than in the hospital itself.