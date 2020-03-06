One of Malta's most veteran and renowned musicians, Freddie Mizzi, has died.

Born in Valletta in 1934 Mizzi first started out playing with the Jimmy Dowling Big Band.

At his prime he was widely regarded as one of the finest clarinet soloists in Europe.

His son-in-law Vince Briffa announced his death on Facebook, adding that the funeral will be held on Monday at 8.30am at St Dominic Church, Valletta.

Mizzi started playing the clarinet at the age of six and went on to found the first clarinet choir and saxophone choir in Malta.

RELATED STORIES Freddie Mizzi’s three fine world premieres

Among others, he studied under the tutelage of Maestro Joseph Abela Scolaro and obtained diplomas from London College of Music.

In October of 1971 Mizzi was selected as one of the distinguished musicians to form part of the World Symphony Orchestra on tour in the US, where he performed at New York City’s renowned Carnegie Hall, under the well-known conductor Arthur Fiedler.

A year later, he performed two new works at the Wigmore Hall in London.

In 1973, during Malta’s first International Arts Festival, he was soloist with the Salzburg String Quartet.