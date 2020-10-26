Futurist Gerd Leonhard will deliver the keynote speech at this year’s SME National Forum organised by the Malta Employers Association on Thursday, October 29.

Listed among the top 100 most influential people in Europe right now, Leonhard upholds a progressive humanism that helps leaders and managers thrive in an uncertain future. The bestselling author and international speaker will reflect on the fundamental shifts shaping the business environment of the future.

Participation in the virtual forum is free and registration is open until Wednesday, October 28, noon, on http://bit.ly/MEAforum2020. The 2020 edition of the MEA conference discusses strategies for business resilience and presents an outstanding line-up of thought-leaders from the private sector, the public sector and academia who will offer insight and practical advice on building future-ready SMEs.

Guest speakers will help participants leverage developments in fields such as policy and regulation, and AI and innovation, to implement successful reskilling and digitalisation plans that work for their businesses. The programme is divided into three main sections that combine live sessions and purposely pre-recorded interviews with senior officials from Government entities responsible for the relevant sectors.

The National Forum will also be addressed by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, Parliamentary Secretary Clayton Bartolo, and Opposition spokesperson Kristy Debono.

The event is hosted in collaboration with the Ministry for The Economy, Investment and Small Businesses and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Financial Services and Digital Economy and is part of the official Malta SME Week programme on the occasion of the European SME Week 2020.