Maltese guitarist, pianist and composer Warren Galea is set to release his third album, Meditations, on August 18. The album will be released on all streaming platforms.

“This is definitely my most personal record to date,” says the composer – a graduate of the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York.

“It’s just me and my guitar.”

The album will feature a series of solo improvisations recorded on Galea’s phone across a period of around one year.

The improvisations create abstract compositions making for an immersive listening experience. Listeners are encouraged to approach the album with no expectations, but rather with a spirit of openness that may allow the music to surprise them.

Maltese jazz musician Warren Galea. Photo: Andrea Mignogna

Galea is a renowned jazz musician within the local sphere, regularly playing at jazz bars across the island.

He released his previous album Diadems, Troubadours on December 22 of last year, dedicated to the memory of his late father Leslie Galea.

This followed the release of his debut album The Odyssey released in 2019, featuring Galea on guitar, Andy McKee on bass and Adam Nussbaum on drums.

Visit warrengalea.com for more information on Warren Galea and his work.