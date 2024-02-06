Lovesong, the renowned play by Frantic Assembly, is set to be staged in Maltese at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

Produced by FM Theatre Productions and performed in Maltese, Lovesong: L-Għanja tan-Namra follows the intimate journey of Billy and Maggie, now in the mature stages of their relationship. Though many years have passed, their past still lingers on in the present.

Lino Mintoff and Josette Ciappara as the older couple.

‘As’ the story of the couple unfolds, the play flashes back to the seminal moments experienced early on in their relationship.

The play is written by Abi Morgan, with translation and direction by Simone Spiteri. Veteran actors of stage and screen Josette Ciappara, Marceline Galea, Mark Mifsud and Lino Mintoff will be playing the roles of Billy and Maggie in different stages of the relationship. The production marks the return of Mintoff to the world of theatre after an 18-year hiatus.

Peppered with original music by Chris Galea, past and present are interwoven throughout the piece with poignant movement by choreographer Moritz Zavan Stoeckle.

Lovesong: L-Għanja tan-Namra will be staged at Theatre Next Door from February 16 to 25 with surtitles in English on the 18th and 25th. For tickets and more information, visit www.tnd.com.mt.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta.