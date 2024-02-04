Christine X Art Gallery is thrilled to announce the eagerly-awaited solo exhibition by award-winning wildlife photographer Johan Siggesson, set to grace the gallery’s walls in Sliema from February 8 and 29.

Titled Africa: Land of Icons, this immersive exhibition promises to be a multisensory and educational experience, showcasing Siggesson’s photographs that not only captivate but also inspire a profound appreciation for the beauty and significance of African animal wildlife.

Siggesson, a celebrated name in the realm of animal wildlife photography, brings his talent to the forefront with a collection that seamlessly combines artistic prowess with a deep understanding of the natural animal world. The Africa: Land of Icons exhibition is a testament to his commitment to capturing the essence of African animal wildlife in its most authentic and majestic form.

Looking At Me Looking at You by Johan Siggesson

Visitors to the gallery can expect to embark on a visual journey through Siggesson’s lens, where each photograph serves as a window into the animal diversity within Africa. From the vast savannas, Siggesson’s keen eye and technical finesse bring to life the iconic wildlife that roams these landscapes.

Siggesson captures the soul of Africa’s animal wildlife

The exhibition is meticulously curated to offer a multisensory experience, engaging not just the visual senses but also invoking a deeper connection through educational elements.

Accompanying the stunning visuals will be informative displays, shedding light on the conservation efforts, ecological significance and cultural importance of the showcased species. “We are excited to present a collection that transcends traditional photography exhibitions. Through his lens, Siggesson has captured the soul of Africa’s animal wildlife, and we believe this immersive experience will leave an indelible mark on our visitors,” says gallery director, Christine Xuereb Seidu.

Stripes by Johan Siggesson

The gallery invites art enthusiasts, wildlife admirers, and the public to join them between February 8 and 29.

This exhibition not only reinforces Christine X Art Gallery’s commitment to showcasing exceptional artistic talent but also underscores the gallery’s dedication to promoting awareness and appreciation for our planet’s extraordinary biodiversity.