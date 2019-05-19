The draft law on residential leases passing through Parliament puts forward a model that is capable of giving stability and increased guarantees to both parties while maintaining a degree of flexibility for both users and investors in this particularly sensitive market.

The new law was the culmination of a widespread consultation exercise, which was particularly successful in gauging the public sentiment about the controversial issue of State intervention in the sphere of private property as well as measuring the adequate dose of regulation for the local market.

The principal aims of this reform are to reduce the strong elements of uncertainty and insecurity that characterised the sector and that were leading, above all, to irregular and unplanned increases, which often led to the continuous abrupt relocation of renting households.

Through this new law, tenants can now count on a minimum one-year duration while longer leases will be encouraged through tax credits. Coupled with the obligation to register leased contracts, tenants will be earning a significant degree of stability compared to their previously uncertified legal agreements granting them, in several cases, as little security of tenure as six months.

Moreover, while the landlord will not be under any obligation to renew the lease, he must make his intentions known to the tenant at least three months before the expiration of the agreement. This will prevent situations where the tenant is informed about the non-renewal of the rental agreement, or any eventual increase, at the eleventh hour, condemning him almost inevitably to a transient period of homelessness.

In the meantime, the compulsory period for the tenant, which in all cases is no less than a sixth of the contracted duration, together with the necessary notice that he must give to the landlord in case of withdrawal, provide the property owner with increased guarantees on his investment.

In this respect, longer-term tenancies are also being incentivised through an element of reciprocity – the longer the contractual period offered by the landlord, the longer the compulsory period by which the tenant will be bound and the longer the notice period that he would be bound to give the landlord.

Instability will be further addressed by restricting the frequency of rent increases in case of multiple-year agreements and ensuring their direct relation to the Property Price Index (PPI). The five per cent ceiling on increases, in case the PPI registers exorbitant hikes, provides the certainty yearned for by both the families in rented dwellings, who need to plan their expenses in advance, and the owners who also need to plan their return on investment.

The criticism that the degree of regulation is insufficient is, perhaps, premature.

First of all, in a context of stabilising rental prices, longer term tenancies present added guarantees to the landlord in terms of security and regularity of payment. The tax credits are precisely inviting landlords to consider the advantages of longer-term investment models.

Secondly, the approach of the reform sought to enable the government to acquire a certain trust among property investors.

Past intervention has shifted disproportionate burdens on them, and this administration does not want to repeat past mistakes.

Government is aware that the regulatory framework by itself will not be sufficient to close the gaps of affordability for more vulnerable households.

Yet, beyond any ideological bias, it has to be asked whether price controls are the most appropriate tool to guarantee accessibility to the private rented sector.

Government believes that the more-effective solutions lie elsewhere.

No sooner than the turn of the calendar year, we introduced the new Affordable Housing Benefit based on the total income of the household and the actual rent paid, ensuring that no household carries a heavier burden than it should.

This innovative mechanism aims to assist low- to middle-income households to cope with current rental prices and to plan ahead for a more stable tenure.

The transparency ensured by this law will further improve the efficiency of such measures since tenants will no longer be denied written agreements by evading landlords.

Government policy is, however, concentrating on providing more affordable alternatives in the housing market through support schemes. It is also concentrating on supply since the longest halt in construction of social housing units has ended with the development of thousands of homes spread across the country.

Innovative models of financing developments that are at an advanced stage will shortly provide a viable solution to working class households currently unable to pay full market rents or falling short of attaining the home-ownership market.

The Housing Authority’s evolved role in the housing market, central to the holistic approach adopted, will yield more results in granting socio-economic sustainability as a wider range of households are within reach of its wide-ranging services.

In light of all this, the claim that the government is proceeding without a clear strategy for lower-income households might, therefore, be unjust.

The balance struck by this law is the result of a thorough process of consultation and participation in which the State sought the engagement of every interested party.

Now that we are nearing the final stages of the reform, we are eager to witness the transformation of the private rented sector from a stigmatised, second class tenure into a dignified housing alternative.

Roderick Galdes is Parliamentary Secretary for Social Accommodation.