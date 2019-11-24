Malta’s much-awaited rent reform will come into force on January 1 with the Private Residential Leases Act having been approved by Parliament.

Aimed at bringing stability to the sector, the new rent regulations include, among other measures, mandatory registration for all private rental properties, as well as minimum and maximum rental periods for long lets and short lets, respectively.

Frank Salt Real Estate is organising two seminars for land-lords interested in finding out more about the changes in the regulations governing rentals.

The new rules also set a minimum three-month notice for landlords to inform their tenants if the contract will be renewed or not. An annual rental increases capping is also being introduced. No limits have been set on rent payable; however, once a lease contract has been entered into between the landlord and the tenant, the annual rental increases will be restricted to up to five per cent.

The new rent rules apply to all rental contracts signed as from January

The new rent rules apply to all rental contracts signed as from January. They also apply to any existing rental contracts entered into after June 1995 that are still in effect in January 2021.

Frank Salt’s Rent Rules Reform information sessions are open to all existing landlords, as well as those considering renting out property. Two seminars will take place, one on December 9 at AX The Palace Hotel, Sliema, and another on December 16 at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz in Gozo, both starting at 6pm.

The seminars are being organised in collaboration with Joinwell and will also see the participation of Dr Ian Stafrace from Saliba Stafrace Legal, who will be giving a presentation on the main highlights of the rent reform.

Attendance is free. However, due to limited seating, prior registration is required. To find out more or to book your attendance, visit www.franksalt.com.mt/rent-reform.