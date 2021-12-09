A scheme to help small and medium-sized companies increase their warehouse space has been extended, Malta Enterprise announced on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said the scheme was being extended to all companies to help mitigate the rise in freight costs.

So far, this scheme has been aimed at manufacturing companies, vehicle maintenance companies and the industry sector.

With this extension the scheme aims to help a wider range of businesses, especially bulk import operators.

Up to €75,000

Companies seeking to rent an industrial premises can receive a subsidy of up to €75,000 spread over three years.

Minister for Enterprise Miriam Dalli said the scheme will help businesses import goods in bulk, thus negotiating better prices.

Dalli said the government is committed to protecting business from rising international transport costs and energy prices.

“We are providing tangible solutions with an immediate impact, where we are bearing an important part of the costs facing these businesses,” Dalli said.

More details about the scheme can be found on businessfirst.com.mt