Although the Opposition will be voting in favour of a new Bill to regulate the rental sector, various Opposition MPs criticised the “short-term vision” of the new regulations and argued that the government was not going far enough.

Opposition MP Edwin Vassallo said that instead of reducing uncertainty the Bill had embedded the current “chaos” into law.

Mr Vassallo said “extraordinary measures” were the only possible response for the “extraordinary rises” in rental prices.

The Bill currently before the House was drawn up in haste as the government reacted to the possibility of a “potential macrofinancial imbalance”, he added.

He quoted liberally from an EU report, particularly the part which referred to an imbalance resulting from the rapid pace at which development permits were being issued as part of the government’s strategy for economic growth.

However, government MP Robert Abela questioned why Mr Vassallo had criticised the increase in the number of development permits when this was what would lead to lower prices. It was easy to take such “populist” tack, Dr Abela said.

He explained that the Bill seeks a balance between those who wished to maximise the income from property which they owned and sought to rent, and the interest of lessees, avoiding the extremes of an unregulated market and price controls.

He pointed out that price controls would have been contested by lessors - even though they would have been allowed under European rules.

Dr Abela implored those renting out their properties to “take care” of the sector that provided their livelihoods, arguing that by raising rental prices too much they would be “shooting themselves in the foot”, in the same way as developers who had been careless on construction sites.

Opposition MP Godfrey Farrugia drew attention to the present generation’s dependence on their parents. Many were now finding it difficult to leave the family home, Dr Farrugia said, and those who managed to find a place to rent were being forced back in order to save money. Having to rent should be a “transitory” arrangement, but the reality was that people had to rent because they could not save up the deposit needed to take out a loan.