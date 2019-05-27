When planning to go on holiday, many travellers opt to rent a car in order to have the freedom to go wherever they want. However, while it is true that there are many pros when doing so, there can also be a few cons for some unlucky people. This article will offer some tips on what to do before hiring a car, when collecting it, during the rental period as well as what to look out for when returning the vehicle.

The main problem people face when renting a car involves charges being imposed and deducted for alleged damages when returning the car. Complaints are also made in relation to the terms and conditions that people renting a car would have to sign, for example, administration fees imposed by car hire companies to process damage claims or traffic fines.

Many people also claim that they are pressured at the rental location to buy expensive insurance products even though they would have already purchased another insurance.

At present, there is no specific legislation related to car rental companies. However, consumers are still protected by two directives that have a more general scope: Directive 93/13/ECC on Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts and Directive 2005/29/EC on Unfair Commercial Practices.

Before signing the rental contract, you should carefully check what is included in the final price and what is not. Apart from this, it would be ideal to check the cost of extras you may need during the rental period, such as a child seat or additional driver listed to drive.

Close attention should be paid to the fuel policy

Close attention should be paid to the fuel policy and, if possible, you should ask the attendant to explain it clearly to you. Be­ware if the policy states that you are picking up the car with a full tank but can return it empty. This is because you can end up being charged for a full tank no matter how much fuel you would have used. It is very important that you clarify what type of fuel can be used and take a photo of the fuel gauge as proof of how much fuel the car had when picked up.

You should also be aware that after you return the vehicle, it may take a few days to get your deposit back. Thus, it would be a good idea to always ask the car rental company how long it should take.

When collecting the car, normally a staff member checks it with you. Make sure that any damage that you see is noted correctly and that you get a copy of the diagram inspection document. This is because if, for example, there is a scratch on the left mirror which is recorded on the right one, you could end up having to foot the repair bill.

If no one is around to carry out the inspection with you, then you should inspect it yourself, make written notes of the damages you notice and take photos as evidence. If possible, get this signed by a staff member before you leave the premises.

It is also advisable to ask about the policies that the company adopts should the car break down or you are involved in a road accident.

When returning the car, it would be best to do so during the working hours of the car rental company and have it inspected there and then. It is important that the condition of the vehicle is confirmed in writing and signed by both yourself and the representative of the company. If this is not possible, take photos of the car. Keep these photos as a confirmation that it was re­turn­ed in a good condition. Moreover, if you would be returning the car outside working hours, you should make sure that you park it in the designated area.

The car’s tank should be filled close to the airport to avoid it being less than full when returning it. It is best to keep receipts of the fuel taken. Before leaving the car, you should take a photo of the fuel gauge as proof that it was returned with a full tank.

Once at home, go through your bank or credit card statement to check whether there have been any unauthorised payments. If there are any unexpected charges, you should contact the car rental company immediately and ask for the reason for such charges. If there is a dispute over the charges, contact your card provider or bank to see if you can avail of the chargeback facility.

If the consumer is based in Malta and you have a problem with a car rental trader based in another EU Member State, you may contact ECC-Malta for free advice and if needed, further assistance.

This information has been provided by the European Consumer Centre Malta. The ECC-Net is a European network consisting of 30 European Consumer Centres, representing all EU Member States together with Iceland and Norway. The network is co-funded by the European Commission and EU Member States. In addition to assisting consumers in case of a complaint or dispute, members of the ECC-Net engage in joint projects to investigate specific business sectors. ECC Malta is hosted by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA).