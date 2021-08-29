There is no specific consumer legislation that regulates the car rental industry. However, consumers are protected by generic consumer legislation, such as the unfair commercial practices and unfair contract terms regulations.

When renting a car online, if consumers choose an intermediary, they should check with whom the sales contract is made and what are the applicable terms and conditions.

Consumers must be informed by the rental car company what is and what is not included in the price. Often the quoted price would only be the basic price and does not include any extras.

Consumers should ensure they understand properly what type of insurance policy they are covered with and the excess to be paid in the event of an accident.

Before concluding the sales agreement, consumers must verify with the car rental company for how long the deposit paid will be held. Such amounts could be blocked for a long time and it may cause an inconvenience to consumers.

Keep in mind that the car rental company may charge administrative charges for processing traffic contraventions.

Consumers should always check the fuel policy to avoid being charged additional expensive charges for not returning the car full of fuel.

During collection, the car should be carefully checked and all damages properly indicated on a special diagram of which the consumer should have a copy.

If a representative of the car rental company is not present during the car’s pick-up or drop-off, it is important that the consumer inspects the car and takes photos of the car from different angles.

Consumers must verify as soon as possible their credit card statement for any unauthorised transactions or unexpected charges after booking or returning the car.