A new law will soon fix the future of the 7,000 or so households with uncontrolled rents. But do we know where we are heading?

We get a strong impression that powerful, for-profit lobbies, as they march in step following one leader, know very well where they want to go. But how much do common families, who depend on their own work and salaries for their livelihood, know how all this is going to affect them?

About 32,000 households in Malta enjoy protected rents. World War II conditions made this necessary and just in the first place. Court sentences now repeatedly argue that this protection has gone too far or for too long.

But the same courts also accept that a good amount of protection for more social justice and less suffering is a good thing.

The 7,000 households not enjoying this protection have lately been, in contrast, increasingly run by the law of the jungle. Not only has any rent been allowed but also more landlords have been renting without contract, raising rents, evicting with little or no warning, and overcharging for water and electricity and alleged damage. Thankfully, many landlords have been conscientious and responsible.

But part of the chaos is that nobody knows how many landlords respect good conditions and how many abuse their power. The trouble is that when abusers get away with it, and earn more money into the bargain, responsible landlords are also tempted to imitate and follow ‘the market’.

No doubt, abusive landlords are now disappointed that they will soon be obliged to make transparent and hopefully monitored contracts. On the other hand, many good landlords will now be happy with this hoped-for new order. But landlords are also set to have it their way too by being able to charge any rent they wish, the only control being in its rate of growth during the course of the contract.

Amid all the policies proposed by government, the biggest casualty is, in fact, stability for families. For a family to grow healthily it needs roots. Our families need time to take root in our communities.

Children especially can deeply suffer if they have to change school, and then do that again after just a few years.

In fact, the government is proposing nothing to encourage landlords to make leases longer than three years.

If landlords get the message, trumpeted from various high quarters, that they have no social responsibility as regards housing and that such responsibility belongs only to the government, what will family life be like if you have to uproot your family every three years or so?

A look at the accompanying table compares the incentives proposed by government with those proposed by a group of NGOs who took notice of the expected suffering of families. The government’s incentives favour a lease of between one and three years. Beyond three years, no improved tax rebate is offered as attraction. In the accompanying table, the leases encouraged by incentives are shown by blue lettering.

The NGOs’ proposals, on the other hand, propose incentives (again in blue lettering) extending for up to 20 years.

Landlords who show care and want to reduce the suffering of tenant families by giving such long and stable leases are rewarded by tax reductions that increase for every year of that lease’s length.

As often, there is a devil in the detail. On a perhaps more technical-sounding level – but that could still make the whole difference – it is important to note that the attractiveness of the carrot just mentioned will vanish as long as long leases, like 15 or 20-year leases, will be subject to a maximum five per cent rent rise per year.

In fact, in the present government proposals, rents can grow at the same pace as ‘the market’ but not more than five per cent per year.

That might be a good solution for short lets but it discourages landlords from agreeing long lets, because they might end up losing out quite a bit if, over the years, the market greatly outpaces the five per cent-a-year allowed rent-rise limit.

The solution could be for the five per cent maximum to apply for only the first five or seven years or so, and then to cease altogether (after a couple of years of gradual transition) allowing rises to completely follow the market from then on.

This may seem to be against tenants but, if well calculated, should better safeguard their need of long lets by making them attractive to landlords.

But in the process, the five per cent should not remain a one-way street. The government is now proposing that if the market rises, rents can rise (up to that limit) to favour the landlord, but if the market goes down, rents need not follow suit to favour the tenant.

We started off with chaos, and it is easy for chaos and lack of rules to give those who gain from it a sense of entitlement.

It is like when developers tell you that if you don’t give them the right to build a high-rise tower at Mdina, they now have the right to be compensated by building one at Għadira.

In fact, this is the biggest danger Malta is now facing: more and more business-friendly concessions being made at the expense of common households, families and salary earners.

But the above suggestions balance both sides. And we are hopeful that leaders still listen and have Malta at heart.

Government proposals NGO proposals Lease length in years Tax rebates per year 1 bedroom Tax rebates per year 2 bedrooms Tax rebates per year 3+ bedrooms How many months of notice tenants must give to leave Tax due, as % of rent 0 -2 0 0 0 1 25% 2-3 200 300 400 2 20% 3-4 300 400 500 3 20% 4-5 300 400 500 3 20% 5-10 300 400 500 3 15-10%, diminishing 1% per yr. 10-20 300 400 500 3 10-5%, diminishing ½ % per yr. 20+ 300 400 500 3 5%

Incentives proposed by government and NGOs (incentives apply only in the years shown in blue letters).

Charles Pace is a specialist in social policy.