Gudja United have reached an agreement with Renzo Kerr Cumbo to take over as head coach until the end of the season.

The Southerners have been looking to find a new head coach after last week Jesmond Zammit has agreed with the Premier League club to part ways with the club.

Since then, Gudja have been hovering over the market to find a replacement and they have set their sights on a familiar face when they have reached an agreement to appoint Kerr Cumbo as first-team coach.

Kerr Cumbo has already been part of Gudja United’s technical setup a few years back when the club was playing in the Challenge League.

