The government should allow the reopening of language schools for vaccinated students, and also assist the schools to provide online teaching, the Nationalist Party said on Wednesday.

The schools were closed down on Wednesday after a spike of new COVID-19 cases, many of them among unvaccinated students in 16 schools.

The PN accused the government of taking 'immature decisions' which had caused it to lose control over the virus situation.

It said the €300 vouchers for language school students should have been limited to those who had been vaccinated, and the government should have been more cautious in the way it reopened the tourism sector.

The party said there needs to be stricter enforcement of COVID-19 regulations at the airport and the harbours and contact tracing should be more rigorous.

The government also needs to address the situation of language students who after being encouraged to come to Malta, now found that they could not go to their schools.

As a result, Malta now has a situation where thousands of unvaccinated students did not have schools to go to and were therefore roaming about.