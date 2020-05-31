As we move further into distance learning mode, restrictions throughout Malta have started to ease and parents have been asking why the schools can’t reopen. However, for schools, this is a much more complex matter than a restaurant opening its doors.

The restaurateurs can do their best to provide a hygienic set-up and follow government guidelines but it is the client’s choice whether to dine out. Schools do not have that privilege; once the doors open, the students will be there, and not just a few, from 500 to a thousand of them taking up seats, often in packed classes.

We all feel unique within our own school environment; however, we all face similar issues when considering options for reopening. We are closely watching the models being trialled in places like Denmark and Germany where play areas are designated, students line up two metres apart and classes are split.

In the case of our school, our 520 students and 120 staff spread across three buildings will need to be managed and protected. There is a fine balance between overprotection versus keeping school as normal as possible, as no school wants to make the news for being a hub of infection.

The reality is that until a vaccine or antibody test is available, we will be returning to school with adaptive measures. We need to consider our hygiene routines, incorporating more cleaning times and staff supervision across the school day.

Behaviour changes, such as physical distancing (no hugging or high-fives) need to be monitored. The wearing of masks is a debatable one as communication can be difficult, facial expressions are lost and many may not wear them properly or indeed have an efficient mask.

It is essential that whatever guidelines come out, there is flexibility for schools to adaptto their unique context

Typical school elements such as community assemblies and field trips will likely be cancelled, parents may no longer be able to enter school unless by prior arrangement. In addition, we have to consider the transport challenge as students are packed into a small, tight van to get to and from school.

The worst-case scenario is the dark possibility of another outbreak necessitating a further shutdown and return to remote learning. In that case, I am confident that all our schools have been on such a steep learning curve that our teachers and students would adapt quickly back into making this version work.

However, it is far more likely that the reality of the 2020-2021 scholastic year will need to embrace a hybrid solution, allowing schools to offer a combination of options in varying degrees, such as spreading out the school population across a schedule, perhaps with A & B days, offering a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous learning as perhaps half the students come in for part of the day and work from home the rest of the day; at least this way, students would be able to attend school, albeit part-time.

In addition, we have the complication of families that may have vulnerable members in their family and are, therefore, anxious about how safe school will be. These families may need to continue with remote learning until the schools have been confirmed as low-risk places. Nor must we forget the well-being of staff as they move into a workplace surrounded by people in close proximity. Will testing be offered on a regular basis?

It is encouraging that the Ministry of Education has reached out to heads and principals across Malta to get feedback on a variety of reopening scenarios so that the Maltese schools are ready in September. However, it is essential that whatever guidelines come out, there is some flexibility for schools to adapt to their unique context: a school with a lot of outdoor space has far more options than a school with tight spaces inside.

There are still more questions than answers. I am reminded of the Oleander tree debate: do we cut down the tree to protect the children or do we trim them back, make it safe and educate the children not to eat the leaves?

It is the same with the virus: as we adapt and find work-arounds, we also need to keep talking to the students, build up their responsibility to wash their hands, stay a safe distance and protect our community through all our actions.

Totty Aris is head, Verdala International School, Pembroke