The reopening of schools in the coming weeks is a “crucial milestone” that will condition the country’s future generations, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Thursday.

Replying to questions during a conference organised by the Malta Chamber of SMEs, Abela made his position on the matter clear – children need to receive a proper education for their social and educational development.

“Every day which is lost in the educational development of our children is irreversible and unrecoverable. We have to remain focused so that our children don’t lose out even more on their education,” he said.

Admitting that as a father, he too needed to come to terms with this, Abela urged “everyone” to follow the health and education authorities’ guidelines so that a generation of children is not lost.

“The top priority is always the health of children but I also believe that parents and teachers as well as pupils and everyone else must follow the rules so we can overcome this hurdle,” the prime minister said.

Malta’s schools were shut in March when the first cases of COVID-19 were detected. Schooling resumed online a few weeks later, although teachers had to adapt the content of lessons at the last minute to adapt to the new reality.

Schools are set to reopen on September 28 with strict protocols in place. Students’ benches must be 1.5 metres apart while both the teachers and students over 11 must wear masks while in class. Younger students must wear the masks in common areas.

Students will also be kept in so-called social bubbles, meaning they will only interact with the same group of pupils.

Online schooling plans for those students who might have to stay home are also being drafted.

The teachers’ unions have said more talks on how the protocols will work in practice are needed.