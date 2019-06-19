The Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability in collaboration with Friends of the Earth Malta, will be hosting a Sustainability Workshop and Repair Café on Saturday 22nd June at 5pm.

The Repair Café is a concept that has been operating around the world for a few years. It is a place where you can get things repaired free of charge. When something breaks it can be easier and cheaper to replace it than to fix it, so a lot of stuff that could be mended ends up in landfill. With a little bit of care and help from people who are knowledgeable in repairs, this can be avoided.

During the Sustainability Workshop participants will learn about the current context in Malta, and how to shift towards better practices for the environment.

Registrations for the workshop are being accepted at www.lifelonglearning.gov.mt.

The public is also invited to attend the Repair Café, and encouraged to bring along any objects they want to fix, or come to learn how to easily repair different items. A number of repair stations which include pottery, clothing, woodwork, up-cycling, bicycle, phone and laptop upgrading, will be on site.

There will also be a Lifelong Learning information stand where the public can seek guidance regarding the 2019/2020 Courses which start in October. One will also be able to visit the Friends of the Earth stand, an organisation that campaigns on some of today’s most pressing environmental and social issues.

The Repair Café is part of the Active Citizen Education Programme (ACE) organised by the Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability within the Ministry for Education and Employment. The aim of ACE is to raise awareness of the importance of being more active in society through non-formal educational events.

This event will take place at the Lifelong Learning Centre, Triq Qrejten, Msida, on Saturday, 22 June, from 5pm to 8pm. For further information, you may visit Facebook page event Repair Café: Summer Edition, or via e-mail on lifelonglearning@gov.mt