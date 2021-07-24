Red Bull boss Christian Horner said Friday his team has been left with a bill for a whopping £1.3million ($1.8 million) to repair the damage to Max Verstappen’s car after the controversial collision with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix.
Verstappen and seven-time world champion Hamilton clashed on the opening lap of last weekend’s race at Silverstone.
The Dutchman was forced to retire and undergo a six-hour hospital checkup while Hamilton took victory to revive his title hopes.
“That crash has cost us approximately $1.8million and an accident like that has massive ramifications in a budget cap era,” Horner wrote in a column on the team’s official website.
