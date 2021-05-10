Gżira United face the prospect of starting their pre-season preparations for the UEFA Conference League commitments this month without Brazilian trio Jackson Mendoza, Gabriel Mentz and Jefferson and Jamaican forward Martin Davis due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Maroons are expected to represent Maltese football after placing third in last season’s BOV Premier League.

Last week, the Health Authorities announced that sports teams who will represent Malta in international competitions in the coming weeks will be permitted to resume training, provided they apply to SportsMalta to be granted permission.

