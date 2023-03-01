A repeat sexual offender was denied bail on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to indecently touching a 22-year old vulnerable youth whom he had been convicted of abusing as a minor.

Anthony Pirotta, 66 of Qormi, landed back in the dock almost a year since he was placed under probation, making this the third time since he faced sexual offence charges in court.

On Tuesday, the youth reported that he had been molested by Pirotta who had followed him on the street when he stepped off a bus, badgering him in public.

At one point, Pirotta had allegedly touched the youth’s private parts and bottom.

Deeply disturbed, the youth filed a police report, triggering investigations which resulted in Pirotta’s arrest.

He was charged with allegedly committing non-consensual sexual acts upon the victim, subjecting him to acts of physical intimacy, causing him to suffer slight injuries as well as offending public morals or decency.

He was also charged with breaching the probation order handed down in April 2022.

Pirotta pleaded not guilty, claiming in court that the alleged victim had offended him and insulted his parents.

His lawyers requested bail, but the prosecution strongly objected.

Pirotta was a “serial sexual offender,” pointed out Inspector John Spiteri, explaining that this was the third time the accused was facing similar charges.

Although he was placed under probation last year and also ordered to seek treatment, the accused had wasted the chances given to him by the courts and instead returned to old ways, molesting the same person he had been convicted of sexually abusing when the victim was still a minor.

The incident had so upset the youth that he had to be driven to work by his mother for fear that he might again meet the accused on the way.

In a separate case, the accused had been examined by a psychiatrist who certified him as having a “low IQ,” but nonetheless capable of understanding and willing his actions.

Describing the accused as “a threat to society,” the inspector argued that it was still too premature for the court to grant bail.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono rebutted that the alleged sexual acts consisted of touching, placing this offence at the lower end of the spectrum of sexual offences.

Moreover, it needed to be pointed out that the accused too had mental issues.

Unfortunately, Maltese law did not cater for such cases of “diminished responsibility” where imprisonment would not be suitable for persons facing criminal charges who, however, would still need some form of confinement.

This “classic example” of diminished responsibility was currently a “blind spot” under our law, argued Debono, further requesting a ban on publication of the accused’s name and urging the court to be sensitive also towards the alleged offender’s plight.

The prosecution also objected to the ban, arguing that publishing the accused’s name could possibly lead to other yet-unknown victims stepping forward.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo turned down the request for bail in view of the serious nature of the charges, the fact that the alleged victim was still to testify and also taking note of the accused’s character.

The court also turned down the request to ban the accused’s name, whilst ordering a ban on the name of the alleged victim.

The court noted that the parties were not related in any way.

AG lawyers Cynthia Tomasuolo and Kaylie Bonett prosecuted together with inspectors John Spiteri and James Mallia.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.