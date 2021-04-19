"Hundreds" of people are complaining that the machines installed across the island in outdoor gyms are "useless, rusty and impractical", according to a fitness community platform that inspires people to keep fit.

The platform Bulletproof received such complaints after it recently kicked off Project Robin Hood, sparking a discussion about outdoor gyms and healthier lifestyles.

“Over the past week we received hundreds of messages from people in the fitness community about the poor state of the outdoor gym in their locality,” one of the co-founders of Bulletproof, Adam Sullivan, told Times of Malta.

Indoor gyms are currently shuttered in a bid to curb the pandemic, and the government has not yet said when they will be allowed to reopen, with several athletes and trainers shifting their classes outdoors or online.

Sullivan told Times of Malta that the people behind the platform have approached the authorities and government entities with ideas for "a proper callisthenics outdoor gym".

“Over the past six months, we reached out to SportsMalta and Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima, presenting ideas and plans for a proper outdoor gym. However, we keep being ignored and pushed to the side.”

‘Too many cardio machines'

The team visited over 14 outdoor gyms in the past week, claiming that most of the machines, some of which have rusted, are in need of maintenance.

“Some of the machines no longer work, while others were baffling as we could not understand their function. Just a waste of a machine, space and funding,” Sullivan.

He said that a lot of the equipment consisted of low resistance machines, which are usually used by older people.

“Whoever is choosing the machines is not picking the right stuff, not planning the space well and does not understand the needs of the fitness community.”

Additionally, the majority of the machines were built for cardio exercises, such as cycling and elliptical machines. He said that people can already walk, run and cycle outdoors, so he could not understand why there were so many cardio machines.

“It’s not like these outdoor gyms are very big - we need to use the space wisely, and create a place where people can train properly,” said Sullivan.

What makes an ideal outdoor gym?

“It’s ideal to have a mixture of machines and callisthenics equipment, like monkey bars, pull-up bars and dip stations. It should be a place where everyone can work out,” said Sullivan.

“Barcelona has fantastic outdoor fitness gyms along the seaside that are always full of people training and learning from one another.

"They have become a tourist attraction and we want that to be a reality for Malta too.”

In Sweden, he had also seen young children at such gyms.

“Children watch adults train and are meanwhile inspired to be active. That is great. Our own country, which struggles with obesity and health issues, would benefit greatly if such parks were more accessible, practical and fun".