On her Facebook page, the Rev. Abbess Maria Adeodata Testaferrata DeNoto, OSB, reported that on June 6, the Benedictine community and a representative of the Church witnessed the removal of the mortal remains of the Blessed Maria Adeodata Pisani, from the original wooden reliquary to a glass one.

Her exact words were “we removed the remains of Blessed Maria Adeodata, OSB, from the dark furniture and laid the mortal remains of the said blessed into a wonderful and decent reliquary she so much deserves”.

In my opinion this has defeated the origi­nal scope of the whole religious reliquary set-up, which first and foremost was in­tended to communicate the virtues of poverty and love of the venerable nun.

When I was entrusted to design the wooden reliquary by the then coordinator of the cause, Arthur Barbaro-Sant, and the Rev. Abbess M. Agatha Sammut, OSB, I was directed to focus on the main religious elements that characterised the life of the vene­rable nun. A wood material was appro­priately chosen, not to diminish in any way the ‘decent’ exposure of her mortal remains, but to convey an expression of poverty, which was so pronounced during the life of Maria Adeodata Pisani, relinquishing all her riches in order to dedicate her life to poverty.

The cross placed at the top of a loaf of bread, crowns the whole wooden reliquary set-up and symbolises the charitable virtues of love and self-surrender. The diamond-form design, normally found on the ironworks of cloisters, was engraved on the front elevation of the wooden reliquary and sought to highlight her contemplation and meditation values.

As suggested by the postulator, and as it is commonly done in similar cases, the mortal remains were kept discreet.

Finally, it has to be noted that the concept and the original design of the wooden reliquary was approved by the postulator of the cause, Rev. Prof. Ernesto Piacentini, and the relatore of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Mgr José Luis Gutierrez, before being manufactured by Mr Mario Agius from Gozo.

In my opinion the initiative taken by the present Abbess of St Peter’s Monastery to do away with the original reliquary was unnecessary, and raises questions as to why she has completely departed from the original idea of the wooden reliquary.