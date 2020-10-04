The causes of degradation and loss of sandy beaches in Malta is the theme of a discussion being organised by Malta Café Scientifique at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

The speaker is Joseph A. Borg, associate professor of biology at the University of Malta, who will also discuss the various implications of beach replenishment on the local marine environment.

The Maltese islands’ few sandy beaches have suffered loss of sand mostly due to human activities such as alteration of valley courses, removal of seaweed banks from beaches, road construction on the backshore and coastal development projects.

Several attempts at beach replenishment have been undertaken, such as at St George’s Bay in 2004, which probably remains the most ‘successful’ project of the type implemented locally.

But what does ‘success’ look like? And what are the differences between the beach replenishment works carried out at St George’s Bay and those undertaken elsewhere around the islands?

The event will be being presented both online and physically at Spazju Kreattiv with an audience limited to 20 people. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and additional COVID safeguards will be put in place.

Doors will open at 7.15pm. Those interested in the event should register on the Facebook page below, indicating whether they are planning to physically attend or join digitally.

Malta Café Scientifique forms part of the Malta Chamber of Scientists.

http://bit.ly/mcsciweb