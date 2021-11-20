A replica of an ostrich egg globe which was reportedly carved by Leonardo Da Vinci will be coming to Malta later this month.

Dating back to 1504, the globe, which was carved on two separate halves of an ostrich egg, features one of the earliest depictions of North America or the ‘New World’.

Among the rugged blue lines carving out the Mediterranean, among a sea of islands, Malta is also depicted on the ostrich egg globe.

According to its owner, Stefaan J. Missinne, there is ample evidence to suggest Da Vinci is indeed the creator of the globe, according to data found through his own research.

Missinne argues that Da Vinci made preparatory drawings for the globe in 1503, which others believe to be a depiction of the surface of the moon, and the eggs were found to have been engraved by a left-handed person, which Da Vinci was.

The ostrich egg globe is considered to be a cast of the Hunt-Lenox globe, the third oldest-known terrestrial globe.

According to Missinne, a trace of red metal copper and arsenic were found on the ostrich egg globe. The recipe for this cast also points to Da Vinci, who in his Codex Atlanticus advises for arsenic to be added to copper in order to preserve the red hue and avoid a patina, or green discolouration due to oxidisation.

The story is part of what makes it interesting

The ostrich egg globe will be open to the public following a lecture by Missinne, organised the Malta Map Society on November 24 at the Casino Maltese in Valletta.

Malta Map Society president Joseph Schiro told Times of Malta that while the veracity of whether Leonardo Da Vinci truly carved the globe are contested, the story is nonetheless part of the history of what is still an important historical and cartographic object.

“Part of the beauty of collecting is not just acquiring an object but the joy that comes from researching it,” he said.

“Some accumulate without knowing what they have but discovering about an object and writing about what you’ve discovered is part of the journey.”

“While its story might be contested, the story is part of what makes it interesting. I think there’s some very compelling scientific and historic evidence that backs it.”

The lecture on November 24 at 6.30pm is open to the public, however due to limited spaces, booking is advised via e-mail to josephschiro60@gmail.com.