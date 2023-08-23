The Buttigieg family of Għajnsielem are devoted to Our Lady of Loreto and keen enthusiasts of the feast. This year, as in previous ones, they are exhibiting a replica of the titular statue of Our Lady venerated at Għajnsielem parish church.

Frankie Buttigieg says that from his youthful days, he always cherished the idea of having a replica of the titular statue. In fact, in 2010, he met sculptor Hubert Saliba to order a replica of the statue of Our Lady of Loreto originally from Marseille, France.

While Saliba was working on the statue, Frankie started working on the bench (bradella u bankun) on which the statue rests. It took him eight months to finish it off. In order to complete the project, Buttigieg then ordered the crown and mantle, by George Zammit & Sons in France.

Year after year, more decorations were added to create the exact scene of the statue of Our Lady found at Għajnsielem parish church.

Buttigieg and his family say they are extremely appreciative of the efforts by Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada who, every year, hosts the statue at the parish house, near the old parish church, to be admired by parishioners and visitors during the feast – which is being celebrated on Sunday.

Visiting hours are Monday to Friday from 8pm to midnight; Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to midnight.