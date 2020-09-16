Police have appealed for people to hand in discarded car number plates after photographs posted on social media showed dozens dumped in various locations across the island.

One man said he'd come across a pile outside Safi barracks in the south of Malta while a woman said she'd found some in the area around Piscopo garden centre in Burmarrad in the north.

People who lost their car number places have also been asked to file a report, which police say is necessary before Transport Malta could issue new ones.