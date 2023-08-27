Reports of indecent exposure increased in Malta when COVID-19 hit in 2020 and people were asked to stay indoors, police data shows.

About 155 complaints have been lodged with the police over the last five years.

The peak was in 2020, with 35 reports compared to 26 in 2019 and 27 in 2018.

Similar numbers were reported over the last two years and, so far this year, there have been 12 reports.

Police data does not distinguish between indecent exposure in public or at indoor places.

Over recent weeks, Times of Malta received several reports of people naked or having sex in public places. But the increased concern was not reflected in the number of reports actually filed.

In Malta, a person can be found guilty of a contravention of public order if they expose themselves naked or are indecently dressed in public places.

Additionally, whoever commits “an offence against decency or morals, by any act committed in a public place or in a place exposed to the public” could be imprisoned for three months and fined.