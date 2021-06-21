A man who allegedly threw stones at shop windows and cars in Mellieħa early on Sunday was denied bail after being taken to court on Monday.

Syrian-born Abdulnasir Ali, 25, a tile layer living at St Paul’s Bay, was arrested by police soon after reports poured in about a man who was throwing stones at cars and buildings at Mellieħa, leaving a trail of damage.

Nine parked vehicles, various shop facades as well as hotel apertures were targeted in the attack that happened around 3am.

Ali was accused of causing voluntary damage to third party property in various Mellieħa streets.

Prosecuting Inspector Saviour Baldacchino explained that reports were still being filed in relation to the incident.

For that reason, he had issued one charge, incorporating all damages stemming from the incident, the prosecutor said.

Assisted by an interpreter, the accused pleaded not guilty.

No request for bail was put forward at the arraignment stage and the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, remanded the man in custody.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counse