Last month’s pro-choice rally in Valletta is an indication of the renewed campaign to legalise abortion. Not surprisingly, those who stand up to this malicious assault on life are being labelled as ‘far right’, ‘fundamentalist’, reactionary’, ‘conservative’, and so on.

On life issues, we are being seduced by Orwellian Doublespeak, the language that deliberately disguises and distorts the true meaning of words to obscure the real aim of the pro-choice lobby.

This was recently illustrated by European Commissioner-designate for Equality Helena Dalli, who committed herself to promote so-called sexual health and reproductive rights without exception. Unfortunately, we all know what these rights imply. They are just a smokescreen for the intensified assault on the culture of life that is the hallmark of a civilised society imbued with Christian values.

Thankfully, public opinion, especially in the US, is at last waking up to the tragic pro-choice legacy that led to legalised abortion. Two recent films have shed light on the despicable fruits of the culture of death unleashed by the Roe v Wade court ruling that paved the way for the killing of millions of Americans over the past 50 years.

The first film – Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer – depicted the unbelievably shocking story of Dr Kermit Gosnell who ran an abortion clinic for over 30 years in Philadelphia. Were it not for a drug busting raid, his malpractice and heinous crimes would have passed unnoticed. Sadly, yet typically, this story has been ignored by the mainstream media in the US.

The second film – Unplanned – tackles the reality of the lucrative abortion industry from a different and equally unprecedented angle. It portrays the dramatic true-life story of Abby Johnson who for many years was a high-ranking administrator of a Planned Parenthood-run abortion clinic.

Johnson passionately believed that Planned Parenthood was committed to promoting women’s control of their fertility and that easily available contraception would lead to the reduction in the incidence of abortion.

After receiving a Planned Parenthood award for running an abortion clinic, she questioned why the heads of these clinics were now being asked to double the abortion quota.

This contradicted what Planned Parenthood proclaimed, namely that their promotion of contraception would lead to less abortion.

When later, by chance, she was asked to assist an abortion procedure, she was exposed to the chillingly brutal reality of what this involved. That shock triggered intense soul-searching that made her realise that the so-called reproductive health that was being vigorously advertised was a travesty of the truth. Planned Parenthood’s main goal was abortion.

It is well-known that the abortion industry is not only funded and promoted by billionaires such as George Soros, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, but that it is also supported by a staggering half a billion dollars of US taxpayers’ money.

Johnson’s story is dynamite as she has inside knowledge of the deceit and lies that trap women in unwanted pregnancies to make the wrong choice.

The film takes us on a journey of powerful emotions that marked the life of Johnson as she courageously breaks with her past. In turn, she has now made it her life mission to crusade against the evil culture of callousness that has led to the genocide of nascent life in all its stages.

As Malta faces a sustained and ruthless campaign to jettison its traditional respect for human life, this film is an eye-opener.

I challenge the pro-abortion brigade, irrespective of their position on the political spectrum, to watch the film with an open mind.

