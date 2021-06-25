A group of activists from civil society group Repubblika have gone to court to cancel the government’s deal with Electrogas which they claim is the “source” of fraud that breached consumers’ fundamental rights.

Some 48 Maltese and European citizens filed a constitutional application on Friday against the State, Enemalta plc and ARMs Ltd as customers paying fixed tariffs for essential “water and electricity services.”

Making reference to the controversial Electrogas deal and the Auditor General’s November 2018 report voicing “serious concern” on the tendering process and ensuing deed, the applicants claimed that consumers were paying higher tariffs as a result of the contracts.

The deal benefited the interests of private shareholders to the detriment of national and public interest and consequently the applicants themselves.

Consequently, they were requesting the court to declare that their rights were breached since they were paying higher tariffs, to award compensation for damages and to rescind the fraudulent deal.

Lawyer Edward DeBono signed the application.