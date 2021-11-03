Civil society group Repubblika has been presented the press freedom sculpture in recognition of its anti-corruption campaign.

The wooden sculpture, which is permanently exhibited in the press room of the European Parliament in Brussels, depicts a clenched fist holding a broken pencil over a bay laurel leaf, symbolising Daphne Caruana Galizia’s strength and courage.

Created by Maltese artist Kevin Scerri, it is usually handed out every year to a newsroom.

The first replica was presented to Times of Malta on October 16, 2018, the first anniversary of the assassination.

Scerri said in a statement that 2021 had been an extraordinary year for its members, who showed “uncommon courage and determination” in the face of threats and risks.

"Despite threats, they have risen to the challenge and made themselves a beacon of light and hope in the face of adversity," Scerri said.