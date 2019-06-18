Updated 12.30pm

Members of Repubblika’s executive committee will be taking part in the anti-construction protest being organised on Tuesday by Moviment Graffitti and is encouraging its members and the public in general to join them.

The protest will start from St Luke’s Hospital at 6pm and proceed towards the Malta Developers’ Association offices.



Repubblika said it agreed with Moviment Graffiti that developers were doing "as they please” all over Malta, to the detriment of residents who have to face, day to day, noise, dust, road closures, traffic, illegal dumping of waste, physical hazards, and the arrogance of the developers.

“We have reached a point where construction workers’ lives are being systematically sacrificed as developers ignore health and safety rules.



"It is evident that the Planning Authority is yet another captured state institution, which instead of promoting the common good enables the greedy developers’ illegitimate exploitation of our country’s natural resources,” Repubblika said.

Leftist think-thank Żminijietna also announced on Monday that it would be joining the protest. In a statement, the group said: "It is the responsibility of the state to protect residents from such behaviour. Authorities should be given greater powers to make it easier for them to act. To have families being evacuated from their homes due to the arrogance of building developers is no longer acceptable."