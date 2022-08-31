Rule of law NGO Repubblika insisted on Wednesday that the people should be told the whole story about the drivers testing scandal, and court action should be taken against all those involved.

Transport Malta earlier this week suspended three officials charged with corruption in driver tests. A minister and a political party have been linked to the scandal, although they have not been identified.

Repubblika said this was yet another example of how corruption had weaved its way into the country's institutions, recalling also the recent scandal involving tampering with the mileage of imported cars, about which the police appeared to be dragging their feet. These, it observed, were consequences of the sense of impunity felt in the country.

The fact that both a minister and a political party were mentioned in the latest scandal showed that not only was there no separation between party and government but now both were getting embroiled in plots to serve their interests.

The NGO said it would continue to fight the web of corruption being weaved across the country.