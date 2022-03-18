Repubblika's president Robert Aquilina has promised that the civil society group will continue to work for justice and good administration, as he was confirmed president in Friday evening.

The group was holding its annual general meeting during which it also approved Alessandra Dee Crespo as vice president and Isabel Vella, Leonard Callus, Sammi Davis, Paula Fleri-Soler, Pia Zammit, Vicki Ann Cremona, Rosette Thake, Renato Camilleri and Matthew Grech as members.

Addressing the meeting, Aquilina said Repubblika had been created to lead a noble fight for justice and for the country to be administered with integrity, honesty and a sense of service.

Repubblika, he said, had given society hope through its actions, two things that were necessary to bring about the much-needed change.

He promised that whoever is elected to government in the next legislature, Repubblika would remain committed to its work, which it would carry out with determination.

Hope and action, Aquilina said, were anchored in a determination that the country could come off the bad direction it had taken and embark on the route of honesty.

Repubblika did not expect perfection. It expected the country to be led with integrity, respect, meritocracy and justice, and the institutions to be there to serve the people.

Repubblika’s message was reaching the people and the group had managed to build a close relationship with many members of the police force, including some who had been sceptical.

These were urging the group to shake the Police Commissioner awake so that people would start being prosecuted seriously, leading to real justice.

Aquilina said that Repubblika’s work had led to a change in the way members of the judiciary were appointed as well as to the resignation of former prime minister Joseph Muscat and those closest to him.

Repubblika had also sought and initiated a number of inquiries and it hoped these would be concluded soon.