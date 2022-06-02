Repubblika activists have filed a judicial protest against the Prime Minister and Home Affairs minister, calling on them to order an investigation into the case of Iosif Galea.

The investigation, the activists believe, would serve to establish all the facts and provide the public with all the information about the case.

Galea, a former gaming authority official, is under arrest in Italy as part of an investigation into tax evasion by German authorities.

Video: Claire Farrugia

Addressing a press conference outside the law courts on Thursday, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said although the government had ordered its own internal inquiry, this was "not enough".

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri said on Monday the police have launched an internal investigation into its failure to arrest Galea.

"The internal investigation would not have access to all the information related to the case. It also does not guarantee accountability and transparency," Aquilina said.

Aquilina said the public deserves to know that the police force is not led by "the attitude of impunity" that had been rife in recent years and while former commissioner Laurence Cutajar was at the helm.