Democracy is not a commodity, but a way of life that we have to acquire day by day, Judge Emeritus Giovanni Bonello told students at an event organised by civil society NGO Repubblika.

Bonello compared democracy to oxygen, noting that people only realised how important it was when it became scarce.

He added that people were born with human rights - no government or institution could give people human rights, however, they could deprive them of their rights.

"Human rights can only survive through the constant perseverance of citizens to safeguard their rights, a government fully committed to the rule of law and a truly independent judiciary," judge Bonello said at Democracy Evening, held as part of Repubblika’s Active and Responsible Citizenship campaign.

The campaign was launched last year to promote a culture of democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Its most recent event included a competition aimed at encouraging young people to reflect on human rights. Students were provided with information about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and were asked to pick a particular human right and discuss it, either in essay form or through a poster.

A total of 19 schools participated in the project and the 98 submissions were divided into three categories, according to age.

A panel of judges selected the finalists, who were then assessed by a separate panel.

The essays were read out during Democracy Evening, held on September 17 at St Aloysius College. Those who had submitted posters explained how they used colour, form and wording to express their thoughts on human rights.

Fr Jimmy Bartolo, the college’s rector, said active and responsible citizens were faced with three challenges. The first was to accept and respect profoundly whoever was different, whether through partisan colour, race, ethnic origin, religion or other, and to avoid polarisation and mutual prejudice, which are all too present in our country.

The second is to protect common heritage including climate, the natural environment, and the safeguarding of our urban environment. The third is to participate in politics.

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina meanwhile told the young audience that democracy meant not only free and regular elections, but also a civil society that participated in the democratic process between one election and another.

Democratic laws applied to all citizens, no matter their social provenance or country of origin.

“However, the most important contribution to democracy is not simply laws, but citizens’ attitudes and culture and people of integrity who take an interest in what is happening around them. It is important for the young to dream, to hope that their engagement will help produce a better society, and for this reason, it is important to speak up.”

The winners were:

Category 1, essay: first prize - John Grima (San Anton School), second prize - Shaneley Pisani (Our Lady Immaculate School).

Category 1, poster: first prize - Yasmine Camilleri (St Joseph School, Paola), second prize - Krista Meilak (St Joseph School, Paola).

Category 2, essay: first prize - Gabriel Pullicino (St Augustine College), second prize - Zoe Cauchi (Bishop’s Conservatory, Gozo).

Category 2, poster: first prize - Sarah Schembri (Bishop’s Conservatory, Gozo), second prize - Arianne Xerri (Bishop’s Conservatory, Gozo).

Category 3: essay - first prize - Daniel Rios Asensi (St. Aloysius College, Sixth Form), second prize - Nicole Zammit (Junior College).

The Bishop’s Conservatory was awarded a trophy for the largest number of finalists, and St Aloysius College for the largest number of participants.