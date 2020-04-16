Civil society group Repubblika has stepped up its campaign to get access to draft judicial appointment reforms, by filing a judicial protest against Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

It follows letters which the group sent this week to the president of the Venice Commission,Gianni Buquicchio, and President George Vella, requesting their intervention.

Zammit Lewis has refused to hand over a copy of the proposed reforms before they are seen by the Venice Commission, a Council of Europe group that has made recommendations to Malta about reform of rule of law.

Repubblika filed its judicial protest in the First Hall of the Civil Courts, in which it called on Zammit Lewis to pass on a copy of the proposals before they are sent to the Venice Commission, and to invite the organisation to present its submissions.

Repubblika has had talks with Zammit Lewis on its views on how judicial appointments should be made.

It has also taken the government to court, contesting judicial appointments made in the past few months. The case has been referred to the European Court.