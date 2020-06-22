The civil society group Repubblika complained on Monday that although it had twice written to the acting commissioner of police, requesting protection for lawyer Jason Azzopardi, its letters had not been acknowledged and no protection had been afforded yet.

Azzopardi represents the Caruana Galizia family in court proceedings.

“It is evident that the people who commissioned, planned and assassinated Daphne Caruana Galizia are powerful and have strong political and institutional connections, including with the police corps,” the group said.

The police were asked to provide protection to Azzopardi and others who are in danger because of the case.

A call for protection to Azzopardi was also made last week when Repubblika took part in a vigil to mark the 32nd month since the car bomb murder.