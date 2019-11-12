Civil society groups Repubblika and Occupy Justice will march down Valletta on Saturday evening in a protest that will symbolically tie a monthly vigil for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to outrage at the continued impunity of public officials.



The two NGOs have urged other civil society organisations to join them as they walk down Republic Street from Pjazza Teatru Rjal to the Great Siege Memorial monument, which activists use as a makeshift memorial site to Ms Caruana Galizia.

Activists gather on the 16th of every month to demand justice for Ms Caruana Galizia, who was assassinated in October 2017. The masterminds behind that crime remain at large.



In a statement announcing the march, the groups said that they wanted to “clearly tell the government they should not think this is a memorial that has nothing to do with them.”



“Daphne Caruana Galizia fought for justice. The best way to honour her memory is to convert sorrow into protest. The crooks must pay for what they’ve done,” they said.