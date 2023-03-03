The president of Repubblika has filed a police report after he said a man threatened to “throw a can of acid” at him following the civil society NGO's protest outside Joseph Muscat's office.

Robert Aquilina said the comment from Johan Vella was posted on Facebook but it appears to have been deleted since.

It said: “With all due respect, if a clown like this guy came and stuck rubbish on my property, I would throw a can of acid at him. What right does he have to go and vandalise someone’s door and who does that trash think he is?"

Aquilina shared a screenshot of the comment and a picture of Vella with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Aquilina’s post comes two days after the NGO protested outside the offices of the former prime minister. Activists unfurled a giant red banner reading ‘Korruzzjoni’ and Aquilina himself stuck a sign to the door that read 'Joseph Muscat Prim Korrott’.

The protest followed a court judgment that annulled a privatisation deal carried out under Muscat's administration for the running of three hospitals. A judge said the multi-million euro deal was “fraudulent”.

"'A can of acid’ is exactly what mafia assassins have used in the past to kill and annihilate those who stand up against them,” Aquilina wrote.

“This comment is blatant incitement to hatred and violence. That is why I have filed a report with the police commissioner and I wait for him to investigate and take the necessary action without delay.”

He said he would not let “threats” and “bullies” stop his fight for truth and justice.

Last year, a man was charged over posting a comment on Facebook about Aquilina, telling him he would "see you in the grave". Anthony Brincat was conditionally discharged and fined after apologising for his "unacceptable behaviour".