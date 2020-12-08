Civil society group Repubblika has said that it will be mounting a legal challenge to proposed amendments to a law regulating person of trust appointments.

In a letter to parliamentary speaker Anglu Farrugia dated December 7, the NGO said that it had received legal advice that the amendments presented by the government would allow it to bypass the Public Service Commission when appointing persons of trust.

That would be a violation of article 110 of the constitution, the NGO is arguing. Article 110 concerns the appointment of public officers and states that such appointments must be made on the recommendation of the PSC.

Amendments to existing laws were first presented to parliament by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis in July and are currently being debated by MPs. The Opposition has argued that the amendments proposed are in bad faith as they explicitly exclude persons of trust from the definition of public officers.

In its letter to Farrugia, Repubblika said that it had no doubt that the government had received legal advice that its amendments did not clash with the constitution, but that its own advice differed and that it would be acting on it if necessary.

Repubblika asked Farrugia to “inform MPs that if parliament adopts a law that breaches the constitution, Repubblika will be using means provided within the constitution itself to ensure that this law is challenged in the courts.”

The NGO said that it was determined not allow the public service to be “squashed” at the discretion of politicians and that it firmly believed that parliament should not adopt laws which effectively allowed the government to breach the constitution.

The letter was signed by Repubblika president Robert Aquilina. Copies were also sent to president George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech.